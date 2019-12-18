Sibanye appoints non-independent, non-executive directors

Dual-listed miner Sibanye Stillwater has appointed Wang Bin and Lu Jiongjie as non-independent, non-executive directors to the company’s board with effect from January 1, 2020.

The appointments are pursuant to a written merger agreement entered into in August 2013 between Sibanye Gold and Gold One International for the acquisition by Sibanye Gold of Gold One’s Cooke and Ezulwini operations.

Advertisement



Bin joins Sibanye from Baiyin Nonferrous Group, where is currently the deputy GM. He also has over 20-years of experience in engineering management, operational leadership, project development, and corporate business development in the mining and metals industry.

Bin was previously the project director for the acquisition of the 40% minority shareholders’ equity of Gold One Group.

Advertisement



Jiongjie is currently Baiyin International Investment GM, which he established in 2013 as Baiyin’s platform for overseas investment and management, and which subsequently grew to the current size of about $400-million investments under management and $800-million debt financing under management, on behalf of Baiyin Group.

He previously worked as an associate and dorector of Long March Capital wherein he participated in the various mining transactions, including a $635-million investment by a Chinese consortium led by Baiyin in 2011 to acquire Gold One.