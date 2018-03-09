http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.64 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 11.91 Change: 0.00
Au 1320.40 $/oz Change: -5.56
Pt 953.00 $/oz Change: 3.49
 
Home / Sector News / Oil and Gas← Back
Houston|SYDNEY|Anadarko Petroleum|BHP Billiton|Blackstone Group|Business|Devon Energy|Elliott Management|Energy|Gas|Petroleum|Royal Dutch Shell|Shell|Tribeca Investment Partners|Tudor Pickering Holt|United States|Energy Analysts|Oil And Gas|Oil And Gas Assets|Shale-gas Assets|Steve Pastor|Operations|New Mexico|Texas|West Texas
|Business|Energy|Gas|Petroleum|Shell|||Oil And Gas|||Operations||
houston|sydney|anadarko-petroleum|bhp-billiton|blackstone-group|business|devon-energy|elliott-management|energy|gas|petroleum|royal-dutch-shell|shell|tribeca-investment-partners|tudor-pickering-holt|united-states|energy-analysts|oil-and-gas|oil-and-gas-assets|shale-gas-assets-industry-term|steve-pastor|operations|new-mexico|texas|west-texas
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Shell, Blackstone eye $10bn bid for BHP US shale assets – Sky News

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Shell, Blackstone eye $10bn bid for BHP US shale assets – Sky News

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

9th March 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

HOUSTON – Royal Dutch Shell and US private equity firm Blackstone Group are working on a joint $10-billion bid for BHP Billiton's US shale assets, Sky News said on Thursday.

Shell and Blackstone's offer will only be one of several credible proposals that BHP will receive for its US shale operations, Sky News said, citing banking sources.

Advertisement

BHP, Shell and Blackstone declined to comment.

Private equity companies have been active buyers of US shale producing assets in recent years. This week, Devon Energy said it sold some shale-gas assets in Texas for $553-million to a buyer that Tudor Pickering Holt energy analysts identified as a private equity firm. Devon did not disclose the name of the buyer.

Advertisement

BHP's acreage is located adjacent to assets controlled by Shell and Anadarko Petroleum in the Permian basin of west Texas and New Mexico. Anadarko bid late last year on BHP's onshore properties, according to two people familiar with the transaction.

Anadarko did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Steve Pastor, BHP's president for petroleum operations, said this week the company would consider swapping certain onshore oil and gas assets with competitors' offshore assets as part of its effort to exit US shale operations.

BHP, the world's largest miner, said last month it expected to receive initial bids for the operations in the June quarter.

The company last year said it would exit its underperforming US shale oil and gas business after coming under pressure from Sydney-based Tribeca Investment Partners to sell the assets.

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management has also called for BHP's exit from shale to free up capital.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.613 1.614s - 599pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close