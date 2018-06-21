http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.87 Change: -0.07
R/$ = 13.77 Change: -0.12
Au 1263.00 $/oz Change: -10.15
Pt 863.00 $/oz Change: 1.68
 
Home / Sector News / Mineral Sands← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Sheffield finds buyer for Thunderbird ilmenite

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Sheffield finds buyer for Thunderbird ilmenite

21st June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Mineral sands developer Sheffield Resources has inked a maiden ilmenite offtake agreement for its Thunderbird project, in Western Australia.

The company on Thursday told shareholders that the five-year agreement with Bengbu Zhongheng New Materials will see the company supply 150 000 t of ilmenite a year.

Advertisement

The offtake agreement represented around 50% of the estimated total volume of ilmenite produced from the Stage 1 operation at Thunderbird.

“We welcome and value the important relationship that we have established with Bengbu and look forward to further growth opportunities in the future,” said Sheffield MD Bruce McFadzean.

Advertisement

“This binding offtake agreement further demonstrates the quality of products that Sheffield will export from Thunderbird. Through this relationship, we are able to target Thunderbird ilmenite as feedstock for the high growth chloride slag market.”

McFadzean said that with the Bengbu offtake agreement now in place, more than 75% of the Stage 1 forecast revenue is contracted under binding offtake agreement covering 100% of the Stage 1 zircon products and 50% of the ilmenite.

“Demand for our products remains very strong and we look forward to providing the community and our shareholders with further offtake and project updates in the future.”

Over its 42-year mine life, Thunderbird is expected to deliver some 76 100 t/y of premium zircon, 68 500 t/y of zircon concentrate, 387 800 t/y of ilmenite and 229 800 t/y of titano-magnetite.

Thunderbird will be developed in two stages, with Stage 1 estimated to cost A$271-million to deliver an initial 8.5-million-tonne-a-year operation, doubling to 17-million tonnes a year in the fifth year of operation, for an additional cost of A$195-million.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.783 1.487s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close