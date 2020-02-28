https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.13 Change: -0.09
R/$ = 15.62 Change: -0.13
Au 1621.27 $/oz Change: -24.05
Pt 864.76 $/oz Change: -55.60
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Shanta meets full year targets

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Shanta meets full year targets

28th February 2020

By: Tasneem Bulbulia
Creamer Media Reporter

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim-listed Shanta Gold recorded a successful full year to December 31, delivering on all of its operational targets, CEO Eric Zurrin said on Friday.

The company's focus remained on its flagship asset, the New Luika Gold Mine (NLGM), located in south-west Tanzania, throughout the year.

Advertisement

The asset produced 84 506 oz of gold, which was ahead of guidance and achieved against the backdrop of an uncompromised safety record, enthused Zurrin.

Shanta’s targeted on-mine exploration activities continued to produce encouraging results and the company has increased its exploration budget to $5-million for this year.

Advertisement

“Financing for Singida is expected to be secured in the coming year and the company's growth pipeline has been extended significantly following the acquisition of the high-grade West Kenya project from Barrick Gold. 

“Having reduced our net debt by 55% in 2019, we now have the financial flexibility to continue pursuing value accretive growth opportunities for our shareholders,” Zurrin said.

Revenue was $112.8-million at an average realised gold price of $1 377/oz.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were $47.7-million, up 4% from 2018.

Shanta expects to produce 80 000 oz to 85 000 oz of gold this year, at an all-in sustaining cost of $830/oz to $880/oz.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.495 1.19s - 264pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close