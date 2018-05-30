Shandong Gold looking forward to investing in Peru – chair

http://www.miningweekly.com
30th May 2018

By: Reuters

LIMA – Shandong Gold Group, China's largest gold producer, is hunting for gold around the world and is "looking forward to investing in Peru," the chairman of the company said during a presentation Tuesday.

Chen Yumin said the company was looking for opportunities in Asia, America and Africa, but did not detail how it might invest in Peru as he addressed the 13th International Gold & Silver Symposium in the capital Lima.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

