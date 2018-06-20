http://www.miningweekly.com
Serabi reports fatality at Brazil mine

20th June 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Dual listed Serabi Gold on Wednesday reported that a worker had died in a mining accident at its Sao Chico mine, in Brazil.

The accident, which happened during the weekend, involved the operation of one of the underground loading machines.

The company said that production in the area of the incident had been resumed.

Serabi directors and management have expressed their condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

