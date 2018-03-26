Senegal approves Stratex’s option agreement over Dalafin project

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Gold-focused exploration and development company Stratex International has received governmental approval in Senegal for its option agreement with Iamgold’s wholly-owned subsidiary AGEM Senegal Exploration, in respect of the Dalafin gold project.

This was the only condition in respect of the option agreement, with Stratex and AGEM now heading to site to fast-track exploration at the project.

The initial work programme will focus on the southernmost Madina Bafé prospect, located west-southwest of Iamgold's Boto project, which has National Instrument 43-101-compliant indicated and inferred resources of 1.92-million ounces at 1.6 g/t gold and 590 000 oz at 1.7 g/t gold, respectively, as well as a probable mineral reserve of 1.42-million ounces at 1.6 g/t gold.

The work programme will primarily look to prove the continuity of high-grade mineralisation at depth and along strike, with the intention of developing resources for either a standalone deposit or a satellite deposit for Boto.

Exploration may also be extended to other areas within the licence, including the Faré prospect, where the majority of work to date has been focused.

“We are delighted to have had this agreement formalised so quickly, enabling the work programme at Dalafin to begin in earnest. We look forward to working with Iamgold and to keeping our shareholders updated on ongoing developments at the project,” Stratex CEO Tim Livesey commented.