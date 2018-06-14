SEMS appointed as Goldstone exploration manager

Aim-listed GoldStone Resources has appointed SEMS Exploration Services as geological manager of the company’s Akrokeri-Homase project, in the Ashanti region of Ghana.

SEMS will design and implement the development of the project with the objective of reopening the Akrokeri underground mine, extending the Homase openpit and delivering first gold production within 24 months.

“Our intention is to fast-track development at our Akrokeri-Homase project, targeting first gold within 24 months. To keep to this ambitious schedule, we need advisers and consultants who are specialists in their field, with demonstrable experience of advancing projects such as ours into production,” CEO Emma Priestly said in a statement on Thursday.

SEMS will assess results from the recently completed soil sampling programme that has tested exploration targets along the Homase trend.

In addition, it will review historical data including production and drilling results from the Akrokeri mine and the production records of mining operations at Homase from 2001 to 2003.

Once an exploration and development programme for the project has been approved, SEMS will oversee ground exploration activity.