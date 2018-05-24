Semafo signs mining services contract with AUMS

TSX-listed Semafo has signed a mining services contract with African Underground Mining Services (AUMS) for the Siou underground mine, in Burkina Faso.

AUMS will be responsible for supplying the mining fleet and a skilled labour force for the Siou underground mine, in addition to providing development, production and auxiliary services.

Semafo will provide technical services including geology and engineering, as well as leverage the existing surface infrastructure at the Mana mine, 20 km from Siou.

Preparatory work has already commenced on the Siou underground mine, with full project deployment scheduled for the third quarter of this year.

Production from Siou underground is expected in early 2020.