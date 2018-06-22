http://www.miningweekly.com
Semafo appoints new exploration VP

22nd June 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

Richard Roy has been appointed VP of exploration at TSX-listed Semafo, effective July 1.

He succeeds outgoing VP of exploration and geology and qualified person Michel Crevier, who will step down on June 30, but remain available to the corporation on a consulting basis.

François Thibert will assume the role of qualified person in addition to managing mine geology activities.

“Under Crevier’s guidance, Semafo’s exploration programmes led to the discovery of seven-million ounces of gold in Burkina Faso and the doubling of mineral reserves. We congratulate him on his productive career and wish him all the best in his retirement,” Semafo CEO Benoit Desormeaux said in a statement on Friday.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

