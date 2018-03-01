http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1317.80 $/oz Change: 6.15
Pt 966.00 $/oz Change: -7.31
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Vancouver|Copper|Exploration|PROJECT|Projects|Secova Metals|Windfall Lake|Brad Kitchen|Drilling|British Columbia|Quebec|Eastern Quebec
|Copper|Exploration|PROJECT|Projects||Drilling||
vancouver|copper|exploration|project|projects|secova-metals|windfall-lake-company|brad-kitchen|drilling|british-columbia|quebec|eastern-quebec
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Secova quadruples Quebec-based cobalt portfolio

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Secova quadruples Quebec-based cobalt portfolio

1st March 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Junior explorer Secova Metals enjoyed a 25% bump in its TSX-V-listed equity this week after it reported the acquisition of a numbered British Columbia company that added 40 claims or about 2 186 ha of prospective cobalt lands to its portfolio, located in eastern Quebec.

The exploration assets comprise the Muskrat, Boudrais and Peribonka-Begin cobalt projects, located in the Riviere aux Rats area of the Francophone province. It  borders and is on trend of the McNickel deposit, which has a compliant indicated and inferred resource of 5.9-million tonnes grading 0.029% cobalt, as well as 0.209% nickel and 0.106% copper.

Advertisement

These three projects now comprise Secova's cobalt project portfolio, along with the Cobalt Bay project that is 102 km north of Secova's Eagle River project, in the Windfall Lake area of Quebec, and 209 km north-northeast of its Duvay/Chenier project, near Amos.

The company plans to immediately start initial airborne magnetic surveys to delineate targets on the new properties, along with its wholly owned Cobalt Bay project, which could then be followed up with detailed ground exploration programmes.

Advertisement

At Cobalt Bay, historic drilling results from 1957 returned 0.068% cobalt over 4.5 m, including 1.5 m of 0.17% cobalt.

Secova said it could not ignore the compelling fundamentals for cobalt that pushed the price from $10/lb to more than $35/lb in a matter of eight months.

"Secova's cobalt property portfolio now represents an opportunistic and strategic investment that is consistent with the company's management goals of enhancing the value of the company for our shareholders," stated president and CEO Brad Kitchen.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.227 1.088s - 304pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close