Second Fortune pours first gold

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Second Fortune gold project, in Western Australia, has poured its first gold.



ASX-listed Anova Metals on Wednesday reported that 245 oz of gold was produced from sorted low-grade stockpiles and Level 1 development ore processed over the past week.

“Anova is delighted to have reached this significant milestone for the Second Fortune gold project and join the ranks of Western Australian gold producers. We look forward to the continued production from Second Fortune over the coming months,” said Anova executive director Bill Fry.

Sorted development ore and stope ore from Level 1 will be processed over the next week with a further gold pour expected on May 8.



Second Fortune is expected to deliver 73 000 oz over an initial two-year mine life.



