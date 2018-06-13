http://www.miningweekly.com
Search for fifth miner continues at Sibanye Kloof mine

13th June 2018

By: African News Agency

JOHANNESBURG – The search for the fifth mineworker trapped underground continues at Sibanye-Stillwater's Kloof mine, the company said on Wednesday. 

Sibanye confirmed late Tuesday that the body of a fourth worker had been retrieved from the abandoned stope ore pass by the specialised proto teams after it was located earlier in the day. 

Five mineworkers entered an abandoned working area on Monday morning and died due to poor ventilation at Sibanye's Kloof Ikamva shaft near Westonaria, south-west of Johannesburg. 

While Sibanye said a thorough investigation will be undertaken into the incident, Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe said that the company should be held accountable for the death of mineworkers. 

Edited by: African News Agency

