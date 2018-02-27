http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1317.26 $/oz Change: -16.00
Pt 981.00 $/oz Change: -16.31
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Gold|London|Toronto|Bank Of Nova Scotia|BMO|Business|Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce|Citigroup|Goldman Sachs Group|Housing|Royal Bank Of Canada|ScotiaBank|Canada|United States|Bank|Product|Brian Porter|Dieter Jentsch|John Aiken
Gold||Business|Housing||||
gold|london|toronto|bank-of-nova-scotia|bmo|business|canadian-imperial-bank-of-commerce|citigroup|goldman-sachs-group|housing|royal-bank-of-canada|scotiabank|canada|united-states|bank|product|brian-porter|dieter-jentsch|john-aiken
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Scotiabank pulls plug on sale of metals business

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Scotiabank pulls plug on sale of metals business

27th February 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

TORONTO – Canadian lender Bank of Nova Scotia said on Tuesday it would keep its ScotiaMocatta metals trading business, ending months of speculation that it could be sold, and the bank also reported earnings that beat market expectations.

However, the metals business will be slimmed down following a strategic review, the bank's investment banking head, Dieter Jentsch, said on a conference call.

Advertisement

"We will be exiting some markets, we will be simplifying our product suite, and we'll be much more judicious about our allocation of capital and liquidity," Jentsch said.

The bulk of ScotiaMocatta's business is in precious metals and it is one of five banks that clear bullion in London's $5-trillion a year gold market, the world's biggest.

Advertisement

Reuters reported in January that the field of prospective bidders for the business had narrowed to Goldman Sachs Group and Citigroup, and the two were undertaking due diligence checks but a deal failed to materialise.

Earlier, Scotiabank reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, while rival Bank of Montreal reported numbers that failed to impress analysts.

Shares in Scotiabank were up 1.4% to C$79.87 at 10:55 EST while shares in BMO were down 1.2% to C$98.36.

Rivals Royal Bank of Canada and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce also recently reported earnings that beat analyst expectations, boosting sentiment towards the sector and easing worries over Canada's housing market and stalling talks to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Scotiabank, Canada's third-biggest lender, reported first-quarter earnings per share of C$1.86, up from C$1.57 a year earlier and beating analysts' expectations of C$1.68 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Some analysts have expressed concern that a failure to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) could hurt Scotiabank's Mexican business but Chief Executive Brian Porter said he expected that market to remain resilient even if talks fail.

BMO, Canada's fourth biggest lender, reported earnings per share excluding one-off items of C$2.12 per share in the quarter ended January 31, down 7% from a year earlier when it benefited from a gain on the sale of a business in the United States. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$2.06 per share, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.

Barclays analyst John Aiken said the number was below expectations when a restructuring gain and a write-back of funds previously set aside to cover bad loans were excluded.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.196 0.997s - 299pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close