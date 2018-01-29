Scoping study at Armadale’s Tanzanian graphite project on schedule for Q1 completion

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed Armadale Capital is hoping to publish an upgraded mineral resource estimate for its Mahenge Liandu graphite project, in Tanzania, by the end of February.



“We believe [the upgraded resource estimate] will provide investors and potential end-users with a better sense of the size and scale of our Mahenge Liandu project,” director Nick Johansen said in a statement on Monday.

Work has also started on an independent environmental- and social-impact assessment (Esia) for the project.

The Esia, together with a feasibility study and a relocation action plan, are the key components needed to secure a mining licence for the project.

Armadale plans to start a detailed feasibility study on completion of the ongoing scoping study, which is due in the first quarter of this year, allowing for mining lease applications to be submitted later this year.



The current exploration programme continues to progress, with the completion of ground-based differential global positioning system surveys, as well as a more detailed drone survey covering the proposed mining area.

The results from these surveys will aid mine planning and resource estimation work, which is currently nearing completion.



A scoping study, incorporating the updated resource model, is on track for completion in the first quarter of this year, with Stage 1 throughput of 400 000 t/y, expanding to 800 000 t/y in Stage 2.

The study is being completed by Perth-based engineering firm BatteryLimits.



A programme of trenching designed to confirm continuity of the deposit has been successfully completed, showing extensions to the known mineralisation to the north and good continuity between drill lines.



The next phase of exploration will focus on diamond drilling, which will aid in defining the product quality and assist with marketing of the high-quality graphite concentrates from the deposit. Negotiations with drilling company Coreworthy Drilling are now at an advanced stage, with drilling expected to begin after the wet season.



Ongoing mapping that is designed to help with the exploration drilling programme for this year has identified wide zones of mineralisation to the west of the Mahenge Liandu deposit.