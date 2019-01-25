Sconi given ‘prescribed project’ status

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Queensland government on Friday declared the proposed A$1.4-billion Sconi cobalt/nickel/scandium project as a prescribed project.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the project would deliver much-needed jobs for the region and make significant contributions to the local economy.

“We’re talking about a project set to create up to 500 jobs during its two-year construction period. And we’ll see more than 300 full-time equivalent jobs for the 18-year operational period,” she said on Friday.

Construction for the Sconi project is anticipated to start this year, with ASX-listed Australian Mines also set to open a regional office in either Townsville, Charters Towers or Greenvale.

The Sconi project will process some two-million tonnes a year of ore at the Greenvale site producing an estimated average of 8 500 t/y of cobalt, 53 500 t/y of nickel sulphate and 77 t/y of scandium oxide for at least 18 years.

Australian Mines MD Benjaimin Bell said on Friday that the declaration of prescribed project status for Sconi would provide the company with coordinated agency support from the state government as the company moved into the final stages of its approvals and development pathway for the project.

“We prepared a bankable feasibility study on Sconi with the sincere target of allocating 90% of the ongoing annual operational expenditure to local businesses from the surrounding Charters Towers and Townsville local government areas.



“In total, the study indicates A$922-million of the project’s total capital expenditure was anticipated to be spent with Australian businesses, with a preference for North Queensland companies.”