https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.33 Change: -0.05
R/$ = 15.08 Change: -0.08
Au 1660.86 $/oz Change: 29.17
Pt 971.17 $/oz Change: -10.32
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Sayona places a bid for Canadian NAL

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Sayona places a bid for Canadian NAL

24th February 2020

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Emerging lithium hopeful Sayona Mining has submitted its bid for North American Lithium (NAL), in Quebec.

NAL in 2018 produced 114 000 t of spodumene against a nameplate capacity of 180 000 t. The operation also has the potential to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate with the necessary investment.

Advertisement

NAL halted production early last year, and in May of last year the Quebec Superior Court ended creditor protection, inviting bids for the company’s assets. The bid deadline closed on February 21.

Sayona on Monday said that its bid for the NAL assets had the unique advantage of being able to combine lithium produced from its own Authier project with the lithium at the NAL site, facilitating a significant improvement in plant performance and economics.

Advertisement

Sayona’s Authier project, for its part, is expected to produce 87 400 t/y of spodumene over a mine life of 18 years, with the project expected to cost C$83.6-million to develop.

Sayona MD Brett Lynch said the company was confident of achieving a successful turnaround at NAL, and generating value for all stakeholders.

“Today’s submission is an important step not only for Sayona and NAL, but also for the Quebec government’s plans to develop a sustainable and profitable lithium industry.

“We are confident we have the right team with the necessary experience and financial capacity to transform NAL. We look forward to engaging with the administrator and other key parties to successfully conclude the bidding process,” Lynch said.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.21 0.91s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close