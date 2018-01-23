Sayona buys another lithium project in Quebec

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed junior Sayona Mining has announced the staged acquisition of the Tansim lithium exploration project, 82 km south-west of its Authier lithium project, in Quebec.

The Tansim project comprises 65 mineral claims of 12 000 ha and is prospective for lithium, tantalum and beryllium.

Historical exploration on the property has included mapping, sampling, geophysics and preparation of a National Instrument 43-101. Future exploration activities will include reinterpretation of historic geophysical data, mapping and sampling of pegmatites to define drilling targets.

Sayona is acquiring the property through staged cash payments and exploration commitments, as well as a net smelter royalty payable to Matamec Explorations.

Sayona acquired the Authier lithium project from Glen Eagle Resources in 2016.