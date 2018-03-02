Savannah’s copper project permitting in Oman advances

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – All of the required government permitting approvals for the mining licence application for Aim-listed Savannah Resources’ Maqail South copper project, in Oman, have now been received.

Additionally, seven approvals for the Mahab 4 mining licence application have been received, with the Omani Ministry of Housing’s approval pending.

Advertisement



The process for permitting mining activities in Oman is administered through the Public Authority for Mining (PAM). Upon submission of a mining licence application, approval (or no objection) is required from eight Ministries and the PAM for a licence to be granted.

Savannah CEO David Archer said, "the issue of these ‘no objections’ means that we require only one final ‘no objection’ prior to PAM being able to assess the company's mining licence applications, with mining still planned to commence in 2018."

Advertisement



Savannah is a 65% shareholder in the Omani company Al Fairuz Mining, the holder of the Block 5 licence which includes these two high-grade copper deposits.