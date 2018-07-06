http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1255.46 $/oz Change: 2.17
Pt 840.50 $/oz Change: -0.29
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Savannah raises cash for Portugal lithium project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Savannah raises cash for Portugal lithium project

6th July 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim-listed Savannah Resources has raised £12.5-million for the development of its Mina do Barroso lithium project, in northern Portugal, providing funding for the project through a feasibility study to a final development decision early next year.

The company has raised  £11.5-million in cash through an oversubscribed placing of shares at 9p each to new and existing investors and has received a letter of intent from major shareholder al Marjan for a further £1-million.

Advertisement

Savannah CEO David Archer said this week that the fundraising had attracted significant UK institutional shareholder attention, with several material tier-one institutional investors having participated.

The company is fast-tracking the Mina do Barroso project, which it believes has the potential to be the leading European producer of spodumene lithium. A recently completed scoping study outlined an 11-year operation, producing 175 000 t/y of spodumene concentrate at 6% lithium oxide.

Advertisement

The scoping study calculated a pre-tax net present value, applying an 8% discount rate, of $356-million and an internal rate of return of 63%. Initial capital expenditure of $109-million is forecast, with the figure including the feldspar and quartz circuit, but excluding contingencies.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.162 1.138s - 254pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close