Savannah creates lithium business development director role

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-quoted resource development company Savannah Resources has created a new non-board position of lithium business development director and has appointed Martin Steinbild to the role.

Steinbild has significant experience in the lithium industry, having previously worked for Rockwood Lithium, which was bought out by Albemarle Corp.

“We are delighted to welcome Martin to the company's senior management team. He brings to Savannah a wealth of experience in the lithium industry, which will be extremely valuable as we develop our Mina do Barroso lithium project, which we believe has the potential to be the first significant lithium mine in Europe.

“In his role, Martin will focus on helping Savannah introduce Mina do Barroso to the international lithium industry, as we look to commercialise our project," Savannah CEO David Archer commented.

The Mina do Barroso project is located in northern Portugal. The company recently declared a maiden mineral resource estimate of 3.2-million tonnes at 1% lithium oxide for its Reservatorio deposit. Reservatorio is one of three targets currently being advanced as part of the ongoing exploration and development programme at the mine.