http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1219.57 $/oz Change: 4.08
Pt 843.50 $/oz Change: 1.71
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Saturn adds to Apollo Hill resource

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Saturn adds to Apollo Hill resource

19th November 2018

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior explorer Saturn Metals has reported a 36% increase in the resource at its Apollo Hill deposit, in Western Australia.

The inferred mineral resource is now estimated at 20.7-million tonnes, grading 1 g/t gold for 685 000 oz, which Saturn said was a 14% increase on the previously estimated deposit grade, and a 36% increase in the overall contained mineral resource.

Advertisement

“This resource upgrade is a significant step for the company and the Apollo Hill asset only a short while after listing,” said Saturn MD Ian Bamborough.

“Improvements in grade, ounces, tonnes, quality, and Joint Ore Reserves Committee code category, all with minimal drilling and at a low discovery cost per ounce, bode well for the development of our business.”

Advertisement

Bamborough said that the system was wide open for rapid expansion, with drilling already resumed to test targets.

Saturn’s strategy moving forward is to target an expansion of the Apollo Hill deposit and to look for new deposits across its regional land package before initiating a scoping study.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.154 0.635s - 259pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close