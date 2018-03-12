Sarama increases previously announced placement to C$4m

http://www.miningweekly.com
Johannesburg|Exploration|Projects|Resources|Sarama Resources|Burkina Faso
12th March 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – TSX-V-listed Sarama Resources has increased its previously announced private placement from C$3-million to C$4-million, owing to strong support from existing shareholders and new investors.

The company has increased its offering to up to 40-million common shares at a price of C$0.10 a common share to raise proceeds to fund exploration activities in Burkina Faso and to meet the company’s working capital requirements.

Sarama said in a statement on Friday that it intends to accelerate exploration at its projects, including the ThreeBee and Koumandara projects, which the company believes has significant exploration potential.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

