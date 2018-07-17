http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.55 Change: -0.07
R/$ = 13.25 Change: -0.02
Au 1244.80 $/oz Change: 1.75
Pt 827.50 $/oz Change: -3.21
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Gold|Perth|Exploration|Financial|Flow|Saracen Mineral Holdings|Carosue Dam|Thunerbox Mine|Flow|Raleigh Finlayson
Gold||Exploration|Financial|Flow|||Flow|
gold|perth|exploration|financial|flow-company|saracen-mineral-holdings|carosue-dam|thunerbox-mine|flow-industry-term|raleigh-finlayson
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Saracen sets higher target for 2019

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Saracen sets higher target for 2019

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

17th July 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold miner Saracen Mineral Holdings has beaten its production expectations for the 2018 financial year, and set itself a higher target for 2019.

Saracen on Tuesday reported record gold production of 316 453 oz during the full year ended June, which was above the 310 000 oz to 315 000 oz target set earlier this year.

Advertisement

The Carosue Dam operation delivered 171 301 oz during the full year, with the Thunderbox mine adding a further 145 152 oz.

In the three months to June, Saracen produced 78 930 oz of gold, with Carosue Dam contributing 44 680 oz and Thunderbox 34 250 oz.

Advertisement

MD Raleigh Finlayson said on Tuesday that the results showed the company was reaping the benefits of its investment programme.

“Our results have gone from strength to strength on every front. In the process, we have entrenched our position as a leading midtier ASX gold miner.

“We generated record production last financial year and we are forecasting further growth this year. This is a direct result of the investment we made in exploration and development in recent years,” Finlayson said.

He noted that the increased production was also achieved while costs were kept tight, and the company remained debt free. This has allowed Saracen to grow its cash and equivalents by a further A$17-million in the last quarter to A$118-million.

“We have achieved this while also continuing to invest in growth, as shown by the outstanding exploration results we are generating across our assets. We are confident that this strategy will underpin ongoing growth in our inventory, production rates and free cash flow.”

For the 2019 financial year, Saracen is targeting production of between 325 000 oz and 345 000 oz, with all-in sustaining costs targeted at between A$1 050/oz and A$1 100/oz.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.426 2.082s - 567pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close