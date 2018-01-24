http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.79 Change: 0.08
R/$ = 11.87 Change: 0.21
Au 1359.73 $/oz Change: 23.27
Pt 1019.00 $/oz Change: 25.38
 
Home / Sector News / Oil and Gas← Back
Johannesburg|Santos|Business|Flow|Gas|Gladstone LNG|Liquefied Natural Gas|LNG|Australia|Papua New Guinea|Flow|Free Cash Flow Breakeven Oil Price|Natural Gas|Natural Gas Producer|Oil Equivalent|Drilling|Kevin Gallagher|Operations|Northern Australia
|Business|Flow|Gas|LNG||Flow||Drilling||Operations|
johannesburg|santos|business|flow-company|gas|gladstone-lng|liquefied-natural-gas-company|lng|australia-country|papua-new-guinea|flow-industry-term|free-cash-flow-breakeven-oil-price|natural-gas|natural-gas-producer|oil-equivalent|drilling|kevin-gallagher|operations|northern-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Santos turnaround delivers strong operating performance

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Santos turnaround delivers strong operating performance

24th January 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – A turnaround strategy to deliver a low-cost, reliable and high-performance business at ASX-listed natural gas producer Santos' operations during 2017 progressed ahead of expectations, with the company now being stronger and more resilient, MD and CEO Kevin Gallagher said on Wednesday.

"In 2017, we reduced net debt by 23% to $2.7-billion, lowered our free cash flow breakeven oil price by 12% to $32 per barrel and delivered Australia's lowest-cost onshore operations," he highlighted.

Advertisement

Strong operating performance across the core assets resulted in sales volumes of 83.4-million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) exceeding the top end of its guidance and production of 59.5 mmboe being toward the top-end of the guidance.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales volumes were up 10% to a record 3.1-million tonnes following continued strong performance from Papua New Guinea (PNG) LNG and the ramp-up of Gladstone LNG (GLNG). LNG sales revenues were up 33% to a record $1.2-billion.

Advertisement

"Santos' new operating model has set a disciplined framework to drive shareholder value as we seek to further reduce costs, build production and maximise operating cash flow," Gallagher said.

"In 2018, we will increasingly focus on the build and grow phases of our strategy as we progress growth opportunities in Northern Australia, PNG and Narrabri, and ramp-up drilling in the Cooper basin and GLNG," he added.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.321 1.079s - 603pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close