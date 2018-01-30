http://www.miningweekly.com
Sandfire maintains strong production in Dec quarter

30th January 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - ASX-listed Sandfire Resources maintained strong mine production and milling rates for the three months to December 31, with copper production reaching 16 263 t, up from 15 528 t in the previous quarter.

C1 cash operating costs for the quarter were $1.02/lb, which increased slightly from the September quarter's $0.95/lb.

Mine production for the quarter was 407 151 t grading 4.3% copper. During the quarter, production was sourced from all lenses at DeGrussa, in Western Australia.

The miner maintained its full-year production guidance at 63 000 t to 66 000 t of copper and 35 000 oz to 38 000 oz gold at C1 $1/lb to $1.05/lb.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

