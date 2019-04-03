Sandfire boosts senior leadership ahead of Black Butte construction

http://www.miningweekly.com
3rd April 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Vancouver-headquartered Sandfire Resources has appointed mining executive John McGonigle its CFO as the company continues to build its senior leadership team ahead of the planned construction and development of its underground Black Butte copper project in the US state of Montana.

McGonigle was most recently the CFO of Lundin Mining’s Eagle mine in Champion, Michigan. Prior to that, he spent 19 years with Newmont Mining with experience in Ghana, Indonesia, and the US.

“John has worked with highly accomplished mine-building teams around the world and he has a strong track-record of balancing strong mine economics with community investment,” commented CEO Rob Scargill.

The Black Butte project’s draft environmental impact statement is currently subject to a 60-day public comment period, which ends on May 10.

The company is planning an underground mining operation that will produce 30 000 t/y of copper in concentrate for 11 years based on a total mill throughput of 11.8-million tonnes at an average head grade of 3.1% copper.

Sandfire Resources America is majority owned by Australian copper miner Sandfire Resources, which trades on the ASX.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

