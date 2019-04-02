Sanbrado on track for 2020 production

http://www.miningweekly.com
2nd April 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold developer West African Resources on Tuesday said that it was on track to pour its first gold at the Sanbrado project, in Burkina Faso, by the third quarter of next year.

The ASX-listed company has drawn down the first $75-million under its $200-million finance facility with Taurus Funds Management to develop the Sanbrado project.

The $185-million Sanbrado project is currently expected to produce an average of 211 000 oz/y of gold over the first five years of operation, with production averaging 133 000 oz/y over the 11-year life-of-mine.

