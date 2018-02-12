http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.64 Change: 0.06
R/$ = 11.93 Change: 0.06
Au 1320.62 $/oz Change: 6.52
Pt 966.00 $/oz Change: -5.51
 
Home / Sector News / Lithium← Back
Olen|SEOUL|Bloomberg New Energy Finance|BMW|Copper|CRU Group|Energy|Finance|LG Chem|Mining|Panasonic|Resources|Samsung Electronics|Samsung SDI|Technology|Toyota Motor Corp|Umicore|Volkswagen|Belgium|Congo|Democratic Republic Of Congo|South Korea|Korea Institute Of Geoscience|Battery Supplier|Electric Car Batteries|Home Electronics|Lithium-ion Batteries|Metal|Products|Lee Hyun-bock|Marc Grynberg|Mobile Phones|Smartphone
|Copper|Energy|Finance|Mining|Resources|Technology||Democratic Republic Of Congo|||Products||
olen|seoul|bloomberg-new-energy-finance|bmw|copper|cru-group|energy|finance|lg-chem|mining|panasonic|resources|samsung-electronics|samsung-sdi|technology|toyota-motor-corp|umicore|volkswagen|belgium|congo|democratic-republic-of-congo|south-korea|korea-institute-of-geoscience|battery-supplier|electric-car-batteries-industry-term|home-electronics|lithium-ion-batteries|metal|products|lee-hyun-bock|marc-grynberg|mobile-phones|smartphone-technology
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Samsung SDI turns to used phones for cobalt as prices surge

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Samsung SDI turns to used phones for cobalt as prices surge

12th February 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

SEOUL – Samsung SDI, a battery supplier to carmakers including BMW, plans to recycle cobalt from used mobile phones as companies around the world scramble to secure supplies of the metal amid surging prices.

The plan fuels a trend among battery makers to reduce dependence on the Democratic Republic of Congo as a source of cobalt. The African country – plagued by decades of corruption, violence and even child labour – produces more than half of the world’s supplies. Rising demand amid the electric-vehicle boom and a lack of major alternative sources has seen prices more than triple since the start of 2016.

Advertisement

Samsung SDI, an affiliate of Samsung Electronics, will buy a stake in a company with recycling technology and sign a deal to ensure long-term cobalt supplies, it said by email. That puts the Seoul, South Korea-based company in competition with Volkswagen, BMW and Panasonic, which are all trying to lock in sources of the metal.

“Price concerns are the biggest motivating factor for SDI,” said Lee Hyun-bock, a research analyst at the Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources. “Keeping the prices low is vital when Chinese competitors are posing a threat, while it’s clear now that the trend toward recycling to reduce reliance on Congo is irreversible.”

Advertisement

SDI didn’t name what company it was negotiating with, instead mentioning American Manganese and Umicore as leading recycling firms in its statement.

Umicore is among the world’s biggest cobalt consumers and is investing to boost capacity to recycle the metal at an operation in Olen, Belgium. Recycling will be essential because mining of raw materials won’t be enough to meet the world’s needs if electric vehicle demand continues to rise at the current pace beyond 2025, Chief Executive Officer Marc Grynberg said on an earnings call last week.

Used phones could be sourced from anywhere. Samsung Electronics annually produces hundreds of millions of devices with batteries that contain the material. It said in July that recycling of parts from millions of its ill-fated Note 7 smartphone would extract 157 t of cobalt, copper and other minerals.

Shares of Samsung SDI rose 2.4% Monday, outpacing the market.

The technologies to extract minerals from dead batteries could add 25 000 metric tons of supply by 2025, according to projections by commodity analysts CRU Group.

Samsung SDI competes with Panasonic and LG Chem to produce lithium-ion batteries, which are used in everything from home electronics to luxury yachts.

Once cobalt supplies from phones stabilise, Samsung SDI may follow Toyota Motor Corp and Panasonic in extracting materials from used hybrid electric vehicles. Bloomberg New Energy Finance anticipates 311 000 t of electric car batteries will stop working by 2025.

Samsung SDI is also speeding up the development of products using more nickel, including nickel-cobalt-manganese batteries in which the ratio of nickel is as much as 88%. The company also wants to adopt nickel-cobalt-aluminum oxide batteries for electric cars, reflecting the trend in which carmakers gradually move to batteries that use less cobalt.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.462 1.449s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close