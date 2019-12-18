https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.05 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 14.42 Change: -0.03
Au 1476.85 $/oz Change: -1.45
Pt 928.55 $/oz Change: -0.39
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Salt Lake secures more offtake for Lake Way

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Salt Lake secures more offtake for Lake Way

18th December 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Potash developer Salt Lake Potash has inked a binding term sheet with chemical and fertilizer company HELM AG for 50 000 t/y of sulphate of potash (SOP) over a ten ytear period.

“It is an outstanding achievement for Salt Lake to secure such a world class partner in HELM for the sale and distribution of premium SOP product that will be produced at our Lake Way project,” said Salt Lake CEO Tony Swiericzuk.

Advertisement

“This brings our committed sales to 220 000 t/y, representing 90% of the total planned production from Lake Way. This is a key milestone for Salt Lake and supports our funding and development strategy for the Lake Way project.”

Salt Lake is developing the A$254-million Lake Way project, in Western Australia, which is expected to produce 245 000 t/y of SOP over a mine life of 20 years, based on the high grade probable ore reserve of 5.4-million tonnes SOP.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.214 1.074s - 265pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close