Salt Lake continues apace with Lake Way construction

25th February 2020

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Potash developer Salt Lake Potash has completed the construction of its Stage 2 evaporation ponds and trench network at its Lake Way sulphate of potash (SoP) project, in Western Australia.

The Stage 2 construction included 275 ha of brine evaporation ponds which will provide feed salts to the process plant starting in 2021.

“The rapid delivery of the Lake Way SoP project continues. Completion of the Stage 2 ponds, ahead of schedule and on budget, means the company now has the infrastructure in place to supply harvest salts to the process plant in 2021,” said Salt Lake CEO Tony Swiericzuk.

“As these key milestones are completed, the project continues to be significantly de-risked with expected first SoP production now just ten months away.”

The A$254-million Lake Way project is expected to produce 245 000 t/y of SoP over a mine life of 20 years, based on the high grade probable ore reserve of 5.4-million tonnes SoP.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

