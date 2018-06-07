http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.24 Change: -0.28
R/$ = 12.89 Change: -0.18
Au 1297.80 $/oz Change: 0.05
Pt 904.00 $/oz Change: -0.48
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Mining|Resources|Mineral Right Applications|Mining|Proper Processing|Unprocessed Renewal Applications
Mining|Resources|
mining|resources|mineral-right-applications|mining-industry-term|proper-processing|unprocessed-renewal-applications
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

SA has eight year backlog in issuing of mining rights – Mantashe

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

SA has eight year backlog in issuing of mining rights – Mantashe

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Creamer Media
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe

7th June 2018

By: African News Agency

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe said on Thursday that the country has a backlog of about eight years in issuing of mining rights as proper processing of applications for mining licences has stalled over the years. 

"A preliminary internal investigation shows that the backlog on new mineral right applications stretches as far back as 2012; while applications for renewal of prospecting right applications go as far back as 2010," Mantashe said.

Advertisement

"The implication of unprocessed renewal applications is that it blocks any other party from applying for a mining right in that area. We are putting measures in place to overcome this hurdle, to ensure that prospectors can prospect, and those with the legal permits and the means to mine can do so."

Mantashe was speaking during the debate vote of his department at the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) in Parliament on Thursday, adding that an audit of all applications, permits and mining rights was among various considerations to deal with the backlog. 

Advertisement

Edited by: African News Agency

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.336 1.28s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close