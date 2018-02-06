S2 identifies gold/silver zones at Storgroven, Sweden

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Base of till drilling at the Storgroven target, which forms part of ASX-listed S2 Resources' Skellefte project, in Sweden, has identified two adjacent zones of gold/silver mineralisation, with seven holes ending in mineralisation greater than 1 g/t gold and 20 g/t silver.

The programme saw 115 holes being drilled on a nominal 25 m2 grid, to follow an anomaly identified in earlier reconnaissance drilling.

The first phase of diamond drilling, to test the source of the mineralisation, is scheduled to start next week. Further infill and extensional base of till drilling is continuing.



