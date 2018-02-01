http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1339.79 $/oz Change: -2.81
Pt 994.00 $/oz Change: -8.76
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Reno|Rye Patch Gold|Rye Patch's Florida Canyon Mine|Florida Canyon|Rye Patch|Rye Patch Gold|Florida|Nevada
Gold||||||
gold|johannesburg|reno|rye-patch-gold|rye-patchs-florida-canyon-mine|florida-canyon|rye-patch-person|rye-patch-gold-person|florida|nevada
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Rye Patch raises $20m to further ramp up Nevada gold mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Rye Patch raises $20m to further ramp up Nevada gold mine

1st February 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Nevada-based miner Rye Patch Gold has completed a private placement whereby it issued 15.38-million units at $1.30 apiece to raise $20-million.

Each unit comprised one common share and one share purchase warrant, which is exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $1.65 until January 31, 2020.

Advertisement

The net proceeds will be used for debt servicing, working capital and the continued ramp-up of Rye Patch's Florida Canyon mine, near Reno, Nevada.

The fully permitted gold mine started production after a rehabilitation period in the second quarter of last year.  Rye Patch expects Florida Canyon to achieve commercial production from the new leach pad during this quarter.

Advertisement

A preliminary economic assessment, which was completed based on a $1 000/oz gold price for the first two years and a $1 150/oz gold price for the remaining mine life, determined that the mine would deliver average production of 75 000 oz/y over the eight-year mine life.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.172 1.03s - 250pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close