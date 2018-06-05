http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.91 Change: -0.21
R/$ = 12.77 Change: -0.20
Au 1295.10 $/oz Change: 1.93
Pt 897.00 $/oz Change: -4.31
 
Home / Sector News / Gemstones← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Rwanda says mineral export earnings rose to $373m last year

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Rwanda says mineral export earnings rose to $373m last year

5th June 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

KIGALI – Earnings from Rwanda's mineral exports more than doubled to $373-million last year from the previous 12 months, supported by a rebound in global prices of commodities, a top official said.

After meeting sector players in the capital Kigali on Tuesday, Francis Gatare, chief executive at Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB), told journalists last year's earnings were "fantastic".

Advertisement

Mining is Rwanda's second largest foreign exchange earner after tourism and the East African country took in $166-million from exports of the commodities in 2016.

The growth was "driven by very strong commodity prices on global market ... good prices of new commodities particularly gold and gemstone," Gatare said.

Advertisement

He said Rwanda planned to install two smelters to help add value to some of its minerals such as tin and coltan and that earnings were seen climbing to $600-million in 2019.

The country has been trying to draw foreign investment into new sectors like auto making and textiles to boost an economy still shadowed by the 1994 genocide in which an estimated 800 000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus died.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.429 1.172s - 560pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close