Russia's Alrosa, Chinese-owned Anjin to mine Zimbabwe diamonds – report

HARARE – Russian diamond giant Alrosa and Chinese-owned Anjin are the two foreign companies chosen by Zimbabwe's government to partner the state-diamond firm in exploring and mining diamonds, a state-run newspaper reported on Thursday.

The southern African nation announced in December that it would allow two private companies to explore and mine gems and Alrosa said last week it had set up a local subsidiary to start operations.

