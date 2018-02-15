http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.56 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 11.67 Change: 0.04
Au 1351.83 $/oz Change: 20.40
Pt 1001.00 $/oz Change: 25.33
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Riyadh|Africa|Aramco|Arctic LNG|Building|Energy|Gas|LNG|Novatek|Nuclear|PROJECT|Projects|Russian Direct Investment Fund|Saudi Arabian Oil|Total SA|Yamal LNG|Africa|Australia|France|Kuwait|Qatar|Russia|Saudi Arabia|United States|Arctic LNG Plant|Arctic LNG-2 Plant|Energy Deals|Energy Ties|Gas Assets|Gas Producer|Gas Production|Liquefied Natural Gas|Liquefied-gas Project|Oil Giant|Oil Market|Oil-cuts Collaboration|Rubber|Rubber Project|Alexander Novak|Khalid Al-Falih|Salman|Vladimir Putin|East Africa
|Africa|Building|Energy|Gas|LNG|Nuclear|PROJECT|Projects||Africa|||Rubber|||
riyadh|africa-company|aramco|arctic-lng|building|energy|gas|lng|novatek|nuclear|project|projects|russian-direct-investment-fund|saudi-arabian-oil|total-sa|yamal-lng|africa|australia-country|france|kuwait|qatar|russia|saudi-arabia|united-states|arctic-lng-plant|arctic-lng-2-plant|energy-deals|energy-ties|gas-assets|gas-producer|gas-production|liquefied-natural-gas|liquefied-gas-project|oil-giant|oil-market|oil-cuts-collaboration|rubber|rubber-project|alexander-novak|khalid-al-falih|salman|vladimir-putin|east-africa
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Russians, Saudis may go beyond oil alliance with LNG project

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Russians, Saudis may go beyond oil alliance with LNG project

15th February 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

KUWAIT – Russia and Saudi Arabia are seeking ways to amplify the success they’ve had working together to manage the oil market by reaching new energy deals, including one on liquefied natural gas.

Signing a memorandum, Russian gas producer Novatek and Saudi oil giant Aramco agreed to consider teaming up on Novatek’s Arctic LNG-2 project, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters in Sochi on Thursday. Specifics may be prepared ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in May, he said.

Advertisement

President Vladimir Putin made a priority of expanding Russia’s LNG industry last year, and the country is seeking partners for projects to catch up with top producers Qatar and Australia. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is looking from Russia to East Africa and the US for gas assets as state-held Aramco, known formally as Saudi Arabian Oil, hunts for ways to meet soaring domestic demand.

Aramco is “seriously” studying investing in the planned Arctic LNG plant, Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih told reporters Wednesday in Riyadh at a joint briefing with his Russian counterpart. Saudi King Salman is keen to strengthen energy ties between the two nations following their oil-cuts collaboration that helped drive crude’s recovery, according to Al-Falih.

Advertisement

The $20 billion Arctic LNG-2 plant, seen starting in 2022 or 2023, will be Novatek’s second liquefied-gas project after Yamal LNG, which began output late last year. The Russian company is also interested in building a regasification terminal in Saudi Arabia, Novak said in Sochi.

Saudi Arabia is seeking to double its own gas production in the next decade, Al-Falih said in Riyadh. In an interview in December, he didn’t rule out buying LNG from Russia but said it wasn’t the most economical option. Possible LNG deliveries to Saudi Arabia from Russia aren’t linked to Aramco’s potential participation in the Arctic project, Novak said.

Other projects on the table, according to the ministers:
Russia has made a formal proposal to build two nuclear reactors in Saudi Arabia, according to Novak; Al-Falih said his country plans to award contracts next year. The two nations are continuing talks on a rubber project in Saudi Arabia led by Aramco and Russia’s Sibur PJSC, with estimated costs of about $1-billion; Novak said France’s Total SA and the state-run Russian Direct Investment Fund may also participate. Saudi Arabia will work with Russia on climate policies, according to Al-Falih.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.28 1.102s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close