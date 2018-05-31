Russian January gold output at 15.67 t

MOSCOW – Russia produced 15.67 t of gold in January, up from 14.16 t in the same period in 2017, the Finance Ministry said on Thursday.

Production for the period included 12.26 t of mined gold compared with 10.58 t a year ago, the Ministry said.

Advertisement



Silver production totalled 97.92 t in January, up from 57.16 t in the same period of 2017.



To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here