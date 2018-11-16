Russian Jan-July gold output flat at 157.19 t

MOSCOW – Russia produced 157.19 t of gold in the first seven months of 2018, exactly the same amount as in the same period last year, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
Production for the period included 129.34 t of mined gold compared with 126.39 t a year ago, the Ministry said.
Silver production totalled 562.75 t in January-July, down from 593.19 t in the same period of 2017.
Edited by: Reuters
