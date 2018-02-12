Russia says discussing road map for usage of PGMs with South Africa

MOSCOW – Russia and South Africa are discussing a road map for the usage of platinum group metals (PGMs), Russian Natural Resources Minister Sergei Donskoi said in a statement on Friday.
Donskoi discussed the need for more active cooperation in the usage of PGMs with his South African counterpart in Capetown on Friday, the statement said.
Edited by: Reuters
