Russia raises duties on US goods in response to trade restrictions

MOSCOW – Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed a decision imposing extra duties of 25% to 40% on some imports from the US in response to Washington's tariff move, the Russian economy ministry said on Friday.

The extra duties will apply to imports of fiber optics, equipment for road construction, the oil and gas industry, metal processing and mining, according to an economy ministry statement.

Russia will impose duties on goods which have Russian-made substitutes, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin is quoted as saying in the statement.



