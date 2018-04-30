http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1314.67 $/oz Change: -8.64
Pt 908.00 $/oz Change: -1.22
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Moscow|Washington|Aluminium|En|Glencore|Lifting|Mining|Renova Group|RUSAL|Sual Partners|Russia|United States|Aluminium Producer|Mining|Products|Andrei Shtorkh|Oleg Deripaska|Viktor Vekselberg
|Aluminium|Lifting|Mining|||Products|
moscow|washington|aluminium|en|glencore|lifting|mining|renova-group|rusal|sual-partners|russia|united-states|aluminium-producer|mining-industry-term|products|andrei-shtorkh|oleg-deripaska|viktor-vekselberg
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Rusal shareholder calls for new strategy in response to US sanctions

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Rusal shareholder calls for new strategy in response to US sanctions

30th April 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

MOSCOW – SUAL Partners, a co-owner of Russian aluminium producer Rusal, said on Monday that Rusal's board and shareholders needed to start work as soon as possible on a new strategy after the company was hit by US sanctions.

Washington this month imposed sanctions on billionaire Oleg Deripaska and several companies in which he is a prominent shareholder, including Rusal, in response to what the United States called Russia's "malign activities."

Advertisement

SUAL Partners is Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg's investment vehicle and owns a 22.5% stake in Rusal.

SUAL Partners will take "all necessary steps to facilitate the swift lifting of US Treasury Department sanctions on Rusal," SUAL Partners representative Andrei Shtorkh said in a statement sent to Reuters.

Advertisement

"At the same time, SUAL Partners believe that in these circumstances Rusal cannot keep working and evolving in the same way as it did before," Shtorkh said.

"Serious transformations, reflecting the new reality, must be carried out. For this purpose, the board of directors and the shareholders of Rusal must swiftly start discussions on the company's new strategy, which will determine the new thrust of its development in the short and longer term," he added, without elaborating on what the new strategy might be.

A Rusal spokeswoman declined to comment, when asked about the SUAL statement, as did Swiss-based trading and mining giant Glencore, also a Rusal shareholder and one of its biggest customers.

Rusal has been considering a range of measures to try to convince the US Treasury Department to lift the sanctions, which have led customers to stop buying its aluminium and sent creditors scrambling to offload debt.

It is planning a major overhaul of its board and management, sources close to the company told Reuters last week.

Rusal's shareholders are deep in discussions working out how to save the company, a source close to the situation said.

"These discussions are important because the company cannot deliver its products to clients, it is operationally paralysed, and clients are starting to complain," the source said.

Deripaska has also agreed in principle to reduce his stake in En+, which holds a 48% share of Rusal, after the United States said it could remove Rusal from the sanctions list if the sanctioned businessman ceded control.

However, a spokesperson for the US Treasury said this did not guarantee the end of sanctions for the company.

Vekselberg and his Renova Group conglomerate were also included on the US sanctions list.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.23 1.045s - 306pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close