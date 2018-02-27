Rusal application to block Nornickel deal to be heard by UK court on Feb 27

http://www.miningweekly.com
27th February 2018

By: Reuters

MOSCOW – Russian aluminium giant Rusal's application to a UK court to block a deal between companies owned by Russian businessmen Roman Abramovich and Vladimir Potanin will be heard on Tuesday, the court said on its website (www.justice.gov.uk).

Potanin this month offered to buy a stake in Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel from Abramovich. Rusal, which also owns a stake in Nornickel, is seeking an injunction to block the deal.

The court previously allowed parties involved in the case to delay the injunction hearing until the week beginning March 5.

Edited by: Reuters

