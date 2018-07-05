http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.85 Change: 0.10
R/$ = 13.55 Change: 0.13
Au 1257.05 $/oz Change: -0.98
Pt 839.50 $/oz Change: -1.04
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Royal Bafokeng taking 100% of Rasimone platinum mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Royal Bafokeng taking 100% of Rasimone platinum mine

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Creamer Media
Royal Bafokeng Platinum CEO Steve Phiri

5th July 2018

By: Martin Creamer
Creamer Media Editor

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Black-controlled platinum mining company Royal Bafokeng (RBPlat) on Thursday announced that its joint venture partner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) had agreed to accept R1.8-billion for the remaining 33% of the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine (BRPM).

Headed by CEO Steve Phiri, the JSE-listed RBPlat currently has 67% of the BRPM Joint Venture as well as management control.

Advertisement

RBPlat intends selling shares to investors for cash in part settlement of the purchase price, and settling the deferred amount in three equal payments over three years, also through possible share transacting.

Located on the western limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex, in the North West province, BRPM is close to RBPlat’s other assets, which include the Styldrift I project, the Styldrift II exploration project, on which a prefeasibility study has been completed, and the Maseve concentrator plant. 

Advertisement

Amplats, CEO Chris Griffith confirms, will retain its right to process 50% of the BRPM’s concentrate for the life-of-mine, and RBPlat will retain its five-yearly termination right on the remaining 50% of concentrate, with the earliest next termination being in 2022.

The proposed transaction, which is expected to be concluded in the third quarter of this year, provides RBPlat with an opportunity to enlarge its reserve base, and allows Amplats to direct capital towards its own projects, rather than to operations where it holds a minority interest.

The Merenksy-rich BRPM is described as being competitively positioned in the lowest quartile of the industry cost curve by RBPlat, which calculates that the price that has been accepted represents a 15% discount on “see-through” value.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.373 0.946s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close