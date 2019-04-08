http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1297.30 $/oz Change: 7.19
Pt 911.36 $/oz Change: 10.87
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Riversdale seeking alternative for Hancock offer

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Riversdale seeking alternative for Hancock offer

8th April 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Takeover target Riversdale Resources is actively seeking alternate offers after an independent expert concluded that an offer from Australian iron-ore producer Hancock Prospecting is neither, fair nor reasonable.

Hancock in March announced an A$2.20 a share all cash offer for the unlisted Riversdale, with the company prepared to increase its offer price to A$2.50 a share once its shareholding in Riversdale reached more than 50% before the close of the offer.

Hancock already holds a 19.8% share in Riversdale, which owns a coking coal project in Alberta, Canada.

Advertisement

While the board of Riversdale has urged shareholders not to take any immediate action, the company’s chairperson Michael O’Keeffe, as well as CFO Anthony Martin and shareholder Steve Mallyon, who collectively hold a 16.5% interest in the company, have said that they would accept the Hancock offer, subject to no superior bid arising.

Riversdale at the end of last week told shareholders that an independent expert had valued the company’s shares at about $2.56 to $3.05 a share, warning shareholders that should they accept the Hancock offer, they would lose the ability to benefit from a potentially superior proposal, should one eventuate.

Advertisement

The company has signed a number of confidentiality agreements, with several companies undertaking due diligence on Riversdale and its Grassy Mountain project.

Riversdale said that the interest received has confirmed the independent directors' view of the strategic value of the Grassy Mountain project, given the scarcity of high-quality coking coal assets. The project is projected to produce about 93-million tonnes of product coal over its currently proposed 24-year mine life.

While awaiting an outcome on potential proposals, Riversdale is advancing discussions with senior lenders for financing to develop the project area.

Hancock’s offer is set to expire on April 14, unless extended.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.43 1.047s - 266pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close