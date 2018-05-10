http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.76 Change: 0.10
R/$ = 12.42 Change: 0.13
Au 1315.12 $/oz Change: 9.43
Pt 917.50 $/oz Change: 6.75
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Perth|Copper|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Raiden Resources|Resources|Serbia|Dusko Ljubojevic|Rio Tinto
Gold||Copper|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Resources||
gold|perth|copper|exploration|mining|project|raiden-resources|resources|serbia|dusko-ljubojevic|rio-tinto-person
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Rio/Raiden JV starts its engine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Rio/Raiden JV starts its engine

10th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Mining major Rio Tinto and junior Raiden Resources will officially start exploration work in Serbia, after Rio completed its due diligence investigations.

Rio and Raiden in March this year inked a $31.5-million earn-in and joint venture (JV) agreement over Raiden’s project holding in Serbia.

Advertisement

The earn-in and JV agreement covers Raiden’s Zapadni Majdanpek, Majdanpek Pojas and Donje Nevlje exploration licences, which are all located within the Western Tethyan Metallogenic belt, which hosts a number of tier-one copper/gold porphyry deposits.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rio will spend an initial $2.5-million over the first three years to earn a 51% participating interest in the JV project area, with a minimum spend of $500 000 required within the first 12 months.

Advertisement

A further $9-million will be spent over the following three-year period, allocating Rio a further 14% interest, for a total participating interest of 65%. The major could then increase its shareholding to 75%, by spending a further $20-million over the following three years.

Raiden executive director Dusko Ljubojevic said on Thursday that the start of the JV was the first major step in a systematic exploration campaign on priority areas that have not been evaluated in detail in the past three decades.

“This is an exciting phase for Raiden and the broader Tethyan Belt, which has been demonstrated to be among the most highly endowed and under-explored copper/gold regions globally.

“Concurrently with the formation of the JV, Raiden will also commence exploration on its other assets in the coming months, which will provide a parallel strategy to the JV properties.”

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.331 1.326s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close