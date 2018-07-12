Rio Tinto unveils large vivid pink Argyle diamond

http://www.miningweekly.com
12th July 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Rio Tinto has unveiled the largest vivid pink diamond in the history of its Argyle pink diamonds tender, during a preview in Sydney.

The 3.14 ct polished emerald cut diamond, known as The Argyle Alpha, is part of the line-up of 63 rare pink, red and violet diamonds in the 2018 Argyle pink diamonds tender. Following viewings in Sydney the collection will be showcased in Hong Kong and New York with bids closing on October 10.

Advertisement

“Rio Tinto’s Argyle mine is the world’s only source of these highly coveted pink, red and violet diamonds and we expect considerable interest in this year’s collection. The combination of strong demand and extremely limited world supply continues to support significant value appreciation for Argyle pink diamonds,” said Rio Tinto CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques.

The 2018 Argyle pink diamonds tender is named ‘Magnificent Argyle’ in honour of Argyle’s role in charting the history of the world’s most coveted diamonds. The 63 diamonds in the tender weigh a total of 51.48 ct, including five fancy red diamonds, two Purplish Red diamonds and three Violet diamonds.

Advertisement

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

