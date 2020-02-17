Rio Tinto to build 34 MW solar plant at Pilbara mine

Diversified mining company Rio Tinto is investing in its first company-owned solar facility, with about 100 000 solar panels set to supply electricity to its new Koodaideri mine in Australia’s Pilbara.

The company is investing $98-million in a 34 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant, which is complemented by a 12 MWh battery energy storage system in Tom Price to help power its entire Pilbara power network.

The PV plant is expected to supply all Koodaideri’s electricity demand during peak solar power generation times and about 65% of the mine’s average electricity demand.

Construction is expected to begin later this year, subject to government approvals, and is due to be completed in 2021.

The $2.6-billion Koodaideri mine was approved in November last year with construction starting earlier this year. Production capacity will be 43-million tonnes a year with first production expected to start by the end of 2021.

The Koodaideri solar plant and battery are estimated to lower yearly carbon dioxide emissions by about 90 000 t, compared with conventional gas-powered generation.

“We are investigating additional renewable energy options in the Pilbara, as well as other opportunities to reduce emissions across our entire global portfolio, building on the 43% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions since 2008,” said Rio Tinto Iron Ore CEO Chris Salisbury.

Funding for the solar plant and battery sits within Rio Tinto’s existing guidance for sustaining capital expenditure for its iron-ore business.

Rio Tinto's Weipa operation in Queensland already sources power from an on-site solar facility.