https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.16 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 14.87 Change: -0.01
Au 1571.14 $/oz Change: 8.84
Pt 965.02 $/oz Change: -1.77
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Rio Tinto to build 34 MW solar plant at Pilbara mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Rio Tinto to build 34 MW solar plant at Pilbara mine

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

17th February 2020

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Diversified mining company Rio Tinto is investing in its first company-owned solar facility, with about 100 000 solar panels set to supply electricity to its new Koodaideri mine in Australia’s Pilbara.

The company is investing $98-million in a 34 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant, which is complemented by a 12 MWh battery energy storage system in Tom Price to help power its entire Pilbara power network.

Advertisement

The PV plant is expected to supply all Koodaideri’s electricity demand during peak solar power generation times and about 65% of the mine’s average electricity demand.

Construction is expected to begin later this year, subject to government approvals, and is due to be completed in 2021.

Advertisement

The $2.6-billion Koodaideri mine was approved in November last year with construction starting earlier this year. Production capacity will be 43-million tonnes a year with first production expected to start by the end of 2021.

The Koodaideri solar plant and battery are estimated to lower yearly carbon dioxide emissions by about 90 000 t, compared with conventional gas-powered generation.

“We are investigating additional renewable energy options in the Pilbara, as well as other opportunities to reduce emissions across our entire global portfolio, building on the 43% reduction in absolute greenhouse gas emissions since 2008,” said Rio Tinto Iron Ore CEO Chris Salisbury.

Funding for the solar plant and battery sits within Rio Tinto’s existing guidance for sustaining capital expenditure for its iron-ore business.

Rio Tinto's Weipa operation in Queensland already sources power from an on-site solar facility.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.218 0.813s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close