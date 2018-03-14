http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.57 Change: 0.07
R/$ = 11.77 Change: 0.04
Au 1325.60 $/oz Change: 8.28
Pt 971.00 $/oz Change: 9.49
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Perth|Copper|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Raiden Resources|Resources|Rio Tinto|Serbia|Dusko Ljubojevic|Rio Tinto
Gold||Copper|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|||
gold|perth|copper|exploration|mining|project|projects|raiden-resources|resources|rio-tinto|serbia|dusko-ljubojevic|rio-tinto-person
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Rio Tinto teams up with junior in Serbia exploration venture

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Rio Tinto teams up with junior in Serbia exploration venture

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Bloomberg

14th March 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Mining major Rio Tinto’s exploration arm has reached a $31.5-million earn-in and joint venture (JV) agreement with ASX-listed junior Raiden Resources, over its project holding in Serbia.

The earn-in and JV agreement covers Raiden’s Zapadni Majdanpek, Majdanpek Pojas and Donje Nevlje exploration licences, which are all located within the Western Tethyan Metallogenic belt, which hosts a number of tier-one copper/gold porphyry deposits.

Advertisement

Under the terms of the agreement, Rio will spend an initial $2.5-million over the first three years to earn a 51% participating interest in the JV project area, with a minimum spend of $500 000 required within the first 12 months.

A further $9-million will be spent over the following three-year period, allocating Rio a further 14% interest, for a total participating interest of 65%. The major could then increase its shareholding to 75%, by spending a further $20-million over the following three years.

Advertisement

“We welcome Rio Tinto as a partner through this earn-in and JV agreement on our selected licences. Rio delivers a tremendous depth of experience in these styles of mineralisation and a commitment to the Western Tehyan belt, together with funding capacity to unlock the potential of world-class projects,” said Raiden executive director Dusko Ljubojevic.

“In our opinion, this validates the prospectivity of our licences and we look forward to working closely with the Rio team and realising the potential of the JV properties. It also enables us to focus on exploration in our retained licences to rapidly deploy our planned exploration programme.”

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.809 1.673s - 616pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close