http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1342.12 $/oz Change: 10.13
Pt 956.50 $/oz Change: -1.07
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Construction|Tokyo|Aluminium|Rio Tinto|Trucks|Australia|China|Japan|South Korea|Taiwan|United States|Koodaideri Mine|Construction Steel Product|Iron Ore Miner|Maintenance|Steel|Steel Consumer|Steel Exports|Steel Market|Steel Production|Steel-making Ingredient|Chris Salisbury|Donald Trump|Iron Ore|Iron-ore|Rio
Construction||Aluminium|Trucks|||Maintenance|Steel||Iron Ore|Iron-ore|
construction|tokyo|aluminium|rio-tinto|trucks|australia-country|china|japan|south-korea|taiwan|united-states|koodaideri-mine|construction-steel-product|iron-ore-miner|maintenance|steel|steel-consumer|steel-exports|steel-market|steel-production|steelmaking-ingredient|chris-salisbury|donald-trump-person|iron-ore|iron-ore-person|rio-product
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Rio Tinto sees iron-ore market staying balanced through 2019 – exec

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Rio Tinto sees iron-ore market staying balanced through 2019 – exec

23rd March 2018

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

TOKYO – Rio Tinto expects the global iron ore market to stay balanced through 2019 despite a likely moderation in steel demand growth in China, the world's biggest steel consumer, a senior executive said on Friday.

"I think the iron-ore market is pretty well balanced...We don't see remarkable change in supply and demand balance through 2019," Chris Salisbury, CE for iron-ore at Rio Tinto, told Reuters in an interview.

Advertisement

Rio, the world's second largest iron ore miner, expects solid demand for the steel-making ingredient, especially for its high-grade iron ore as Chinese steelmakers increasingly focus on higher productivity and lower emissions.

Higher quality ore produces more steel for each tonne that is processed, and can reduce emissions as less coke is used in production.

Advertisement

"We will see a slowdown in China overall as the economy will moderate through 2019," Salisbury said. But he noted the miner will continue to increase output of higher grade ore to meet increasing demand in China.

A rise in China's stocks of rebar, a construction steel product, to nearly five-year highs reflected a rebound from extremely low inventory levels in 2017, he said.

"We've gone through a construction slowdown during the winter period, but steel production was still quite strong during the period and what we are seeing is a little bit of imbalance between steel production and construction offtake," he said. "It's not catastrophic."

Rio, which supplies about 330-million tonnes of iron-ore a year to mainly Asian customers, plans to spend $1-billion a year over the next three years for maintenance of its iron ore mines.

It will also invest another $3-billion in total on new iron ore mines, including the Koodaideri mine in the Pilbara region in Australia, Salisbury said.

Rio was on track to finish a feasibility study this year for the planned "intelligent" Koodaideri mine, which will fully incorporate technologies such as robotics and driverless trains and trucks on a single site, he said.

Salisbury downplayed the impact on the steel market of US tariffs and the potential for retaliation by other countries.

The United States is imposing import duties of 25% on steel and 10% on aluminium from Friday, although US President Donald Trump on Thursday temporarily excluded six countries and the European Union from the duties.

"The portion of steel exports of our iron-ore customers in Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and China to the United States is quite small," he said.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.287 1.03s - 299pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close